STEUBEN COUNTY, INDIANA – Authorities in Steuben County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a registered sex offender who allegedly failed to report an address change.

On Wednesday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Johnny Edward Kendrick. Kendrick, who could be armed, was last seen in the Ashley area on the border of DeKalb County. Steuben / Dekalb Counties in Northeast Indiana border Williams County in Northwest Ohio.

An investigation revealed that Kendrick has been residing at a location different from his registered address and is accused of not reporting this change to the sheriff’s office. He faces three counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Described as 5’10” and weighing approximately 165 lbs, Kendrick has brown eyes, short brown hair, numerous tattoos covering most of his upper body, and typically sports a beard or goatee.

If you have any information on Kendrick’s whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.