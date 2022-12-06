Baseball Collectibles Displayed With Finesse By Longtime Season Ticket Holder Virgil Fry

SEASON TICKET HOLDER…Williams County resident Virgil Fry is proud to be a long time Cleveland Indians season ticket holder. He posed with his large collection of Indians collectibles. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

The Cleveland Indians, recently renamed the Guardians, have been a passion of Virgil Fry’s life since he saw his first game at the tender age of eight.

“My Uncle Basil took a car load of us and I have loved them ever since,” Mr. Fry shared, “Of course, they will always be the Indians to me. I refuse to call them by that new name.”