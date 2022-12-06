Christmas In Swanton Shines A Light On The Community

SANTA … Santa Claus makes an appearance during the Swanton Christmas Parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Jacob Kessler
Christmas came to Swanton this past Saturday and brought along several community events and Santa Claus to boot.
The festivities began with a craft show at the Swanton High School that began at 9:00 a.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.