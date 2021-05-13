Baseball/Softball Scoreboard For Thursday, May 13th

VARSITY SOFTBALL
Division IV Sectional Finals
Hilltop 22 Holgate 0 (5 innings)
North Central 8 Hicksville 2
Edgerton 11 Miller City 3
Regular Season
Fairview 7 Wauseon 5
Bryan 19 Continental 3 (6 innings)
Edon 26 Fayette 0 (5 innings)
Montpelier 21 Pettisville 5
VARSITY BASEBALL
Paulding 8 Edgerton 2
Wauseon 10 Springfield 0 (6 innings)
Evergreen 5 Toledo Start 2
Bryan 21 Elida 0 (5 innings)
Edon 6 Fayette 5
Hilltop 9 Stryker 1
Montpelier 2 Pettisville 0
