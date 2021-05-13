Baseball/Softball Scoreboard For Thursday, May 13th

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 13, 2021

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Division IV Sectional Finals

Hilltop 22 Holgate 0 (5 innings)

North Central 8 Hicksville 2

Edgerton 11 Miller City 3

Regular Season

Fairview 7 Wauseon 5

Bryan 19 Continental 3 (6 innings)

Edon 26 Fayette 0 (5 innings)

Montpelier 21 Pettisville 5

VARSITY BASEBALL

Paulding 8 Edgerton 2

Wauseon 10 Springfield 0 (6 innings)

Evergreen 5 Toledo Start 2

Bryan 21 Elida 0 (5 innings)

Edon 6 Fayette 5

Hilltop 9 Stryker 1

Montpelier 2 Pettisville 0

 

