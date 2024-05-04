BBC BASEBALL: First Inning Blitz Leads Hilltop Past Pettisville, 10-0

PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFIRST INNING ONSLAUGHT … Devin Dempsey clubs a pitch during Hilltop’s nine run first inning in a 10-0 whitewash of Pettisville. VIEW 64 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Hilltop 10 Pettisville 0 (5 innings)

WEST UNITY – Hilltop brought 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and put nine runs on the board to roll to a 10-0 nonleague win over the Blackbirds.

Cameron Schlosser took the win as he and Cameron Shimp combined to no-hit P...