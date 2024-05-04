BBC BASEBALL: North Central Upends Fayette 15-5 In Nonleague Contest

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBBC NONLEAGUE CONTEST … Johnny Hicks fires a pitch during a relief appearance in a 15-5 win at Fayette. VIEW 43 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

North Central 15 Fayette 5 (5 innings)

FAYETTE – Kade Stewart, Wyatt Gruber, Jackson Poynter, and Alex St. John each had two singles with Stewart, Gruber, and Poynter each adding two RBIs to lead North Central to a nonleague win over Fayette.

Caden Leininger had a pair of singles and an RBI ...