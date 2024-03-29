BBC BASEBALL: Pettisville’s Rylan Warner Strikes Out 13 In 4-1 Win Over Fayette

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

FAYETTE (March 28, 2024) - A wise young baseball guru once said, "When it's cold outside, throw lots of strikes and get your team off the field."

Pettisville's top dog on the mound Rylan Warner did just that as he whiffed 13 Fayette batters while allowing just four hits in a 4-1 victory.

After going 0-19 in the 2023 season, the Blackbirds moved to 1-1 on the current campaign.

"I told them we are still a young team," Blackbird coach Paul Bishop explained. "It's a year's growth and maturity from last ye...