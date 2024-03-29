Column: TWO MINUTE DRILL – He Took My Place

By: Rex Stump

“For God chose to save us through our Lord Jesus Christ, not to pour out his anger on us. Christ died for us so that, whether we are dead or alive when he returns, we can live with him forever. So encourage each other and build each other up…” I Thessalonians 5:9-11

As you approach Resurrection Sunday, linger at the cross before you run to the empty tomb. See what Jesus did for you and me. Say aloud, “I am a sinner, Jesus died for my sins.” Recognize the depth of His love and forgiveness!

How do we respond to this amazing Grace? Overflowing gratitude and love is the natural response to forgiveness. Look at the cross – I deserved that! But Jesus took my place. Look at the tomb – I deserved that! But Jesus took my place.

Jesus busted out of that tomb – He is alive! He shows us His eternal love, His mighty power, and offers us new life. What should our response be to this incredible moment?

This Easter season, this Resurrection Sunday…humbly and graciously worship our Risen Savior, and celebrate the eternal hope found only in Him!

Rex Stump is the Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and serves as a Pastor at True North Church in Wauseon, Ohio.