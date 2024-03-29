Betty Smith (1929 – 2024)

(Resided In Swanton)

On Monday evening, March 25, 2024, a strong and fiery daughter of Kentucky stepped out of her pain and into the arms of a Loving Jesus.

Betty Mae Smith, age 94, of Swanton, Ohio, was born December 25, 1929 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to Herman and Margaret (Bowie) Presnell. Betty succumbed to heart failure and other related physical issues.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Marion and eldest son, Bill (Gloria) Smith. She leaves her sons, Jack (Debra) Smith, Louie (Denise) Smith, Ronnie (Kathy) Smith and Donnie (Gina) Smith; her daughters, Karen (Kim) Grossheim, Evelyn (Len) Smith, Linda (Juan) Espinoza, and dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who all mourn her passing.

We will forever miss her boundless love and humor. Heaven will be a more blessed place by welcoming her Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 29th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.