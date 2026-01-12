BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Edon Dominates Fourth Quarter To Beat Hilltop, 57-39

FAST START … Edon’s Corbin Chrisman goes to the bucket for two of his nine first quarter points on Thursday night at Edon High School.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER BBC MATCHUP … Austin Verdin snaps off a three-pointer for Hilltop in the opening quarter.

By: Nate Calvin THE VILLAGE REPORTER sports@thevillagereporter.com EDON (January 8, 2026) – For the first three quarters, Hilltop hit nearly half of the...