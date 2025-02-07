BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Edon Bombers Rally In Fourth Quarter To Beat Fayette, 40-38

(PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

COMEBACK WIN … Edon’s Genna Ripke works off a screen in the first half of a comeback win at Fayette.

BBC CLASH … Fayette’s Willow Mitchell pops a baseline jumper while Addi Snyder of Edon closes in.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

FAYETTE (February 6, 2025) – Edon showcased remarkable team resilience, rallying in the fourth quarter to secure a 40-38 victory over Fayette in a BBC contest.

With contributions across the board, the Bombers executed a collective effort to overcome a late deficit and snatch the win.

Fayette controlled much of the contest, utilizing a well-rounded offensive approach, led by Addison Schang and Willow Mitchell.

The Eagles’ defense also played a key role, keeping Edon’s attack in check for the first three quarters.

However, the Bombers remained composed, leaning on strong team play and execution down the stretch to flip the momentum in the final minutes.

The game opened with both teams battling defensively, with Edon striking first behind a bucket from Nevaeh Smith.

Fayette responded with a three from Schang, setting the tone for an evenly matched first quarter. Contributions from Zoie Brown and Mesa Gorsuch allowed the Eagles to edge ahead 9-7 after one.

Fayette extended its lead in the second quarter, using a lot of ball movement to create driving lines and they were able to benefit off some free throws from Kennedy Kunkle and Kelsie Storrs.

A three from Mitchell helped push the Eagles’ lead to 18-11 at half, as Edon worked to find offensive cohesion against Fayette’s stifling defense.

Coming out of the break, Fayette built upon its momentum. Schang and Mitchell started off the second half with their share of buckets. The Eagles’ defense remained active, limiting Edon’s opportunities.

Despite trailing 31-23 heading into the fourth, the Bombers maintained their composure and found a way to respond as a unit.

Edon’s entire lineup stepped up in the final quarter, with multiple players contributing to the rally. Smith and Genna Ripke ignited the charge, both scoring easy buckets inside, while Briner and others provided key points in pivotal moments.

The Bombers gradually chipped away at the lead before tying the game at 38 a piece on a clutch and-one layup by Ripke with under a minute left in the game.

After multiple defensive stops, with less than three seconds on the clock, Briner was fouled on a layup attempt.

She stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws to give Edon a 40-38 lead with 2.8 seconds left in the game.

With a full court inbound pass, Fayette found Mitchell for a game tying attempt but was unable to convert due to a great defensive possession from Edon.

Edon’s balanced scoring and defensive intensity proved to be the difference, with Smith leading all scorers with 15. Briner and Genna Ripke added 8 and 7 respectively.

Fayette was led by Schang with 14, while Mitchell added 7, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Bombers.

With the win, Edon (5-17, 2-5 BBC) ends league play on a high note, while Fayette (10-10, 3-4 BBC) looks to capitalize on getting one more regular season win before postseason play begins.

Fayette will host North Central next Saturday, February 15, for a Division VII sectional final matchup at home while Edon will travel to Stryker for a sectional final on February 15.

EDON (40) – Bartlett 4; Schwartz 2; Baker 0; Genna Ripke 7; Grace Ripke 2; Briner 8; Snyder 2; Smith 15; Totals – 14-2-6 – 40

FAYETTE (38) – Schang 14; Mitchell 7; Storrs 5; Gorsuch 2; Fetterman 0; Brown 2; Kunkle 8; Totals 9-2-14 – 38

EHS 7 4 12 17 – 40

FHS 9 9 13 7 – 38