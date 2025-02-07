BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Beats North Central 47-20 To Finish 7-0 In BBC

(PHOTO BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

MONTPELIER SENIOR … Lyla Mahan drives to the hoop during Thursday night’s game at North Central.

Montpelier 47, North Central 20

PIONEER – Kelsie Bumb had 18 and Zoe Uribes added 12 as the Locos (16-5, 7-0 BBC) finished a perfect 7-0 season in the BBC by beating North Central, 47-20.

Amalia Lawson had three triples for nine points to lead the Eagles (8-13, 1-6 BBC).

MONTPELIER (47) – Thorp 0; Bumb 18; Hillard 2; Z. Uribes 12; Mahan 6; McGee 2; Brown 0; Ramos 0; Feeney 0; Hopper 0; J. Uribes 7; Totals: 14-5-4 – 47

NORTH CENTRAL (20) – Myers 3; Burt 0; Reyome 0; Turner 2; Lawson 9; Gruber 0; Gendron 2; Hollstein 2; Burger 0; Hickman 2; Totals: 3-3-5 – 20

MHS 12 16 8 11 – 47

NCHS 3 5 10 2 – 20

Junior Varsity: Montpelier, 29-28