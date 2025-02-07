BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Stryker’s Long Range Shooting Leads Way In 34-22 Win Over Pettisville

(PHOTO BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGEREPORTER)

UNDER PRESSURE … Stryker freshman Anna Donovan handles the ball on the perimeter while being closely guarded by Pettisville’s Olivia Miller.

Stryker 34, Pettisville 22

PETTISVILLE – Stryker (11-10, 5-2 BBC) hit eight three-pointers led by two each from Grace Froelich, Reiss Creighton, and Aubrey Clemens as they ended BBC play with a 34-22 win at Pettisville (6-15, 2-4 BBC).

Froelich finished with 10 points to front Stryker while Pettisville’s Becca Strauss led all scorers with 15.

STRYKER (34) – Froelich 10; Oberlin 0; Creighton 6; Clemens 8; Donovan 7; Fulk 3; Totals: 1-8-8 – 34

PETTISVILLE (22) – Strauss 15; Hastings 0; Bennett 0; G. Remington 1; Fox 2; Miller 4; Davis 0; Beltz 0; M. Remington 0; Totals: 4-2-8 – 22

SHS 6 8 9 11 – 34

PHS 3 3 9 7 – 22