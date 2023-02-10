BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Ends Four Game Losing Streak By Topping North Central 41-34

BBC FINALE … Montpelier’s Jada Uribes looks to score down low for the Locos in a 41-34 win at North Central to conclude the regular season. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)
By: Daniel Cooley
PIONEER - Montpelier used a balanced scoring attack to overcome North Central, 41-34.
Kelsie Bumb and Aleigha Hillard each scored 11 and Jada Uribes added nine points for the Lady Locomotives, who finished the regular season at 10-12 overall and 4-3 in the Buckeye Border Conference.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.