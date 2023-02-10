Cynthia Collino (1971-2023)

Cynthia Anne (Leonard) Collino, age 51, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, February 9, 2023.

She was born in Toledo on August 21, 1971 to the late Douglas W. Leonard, who preceded her in death on March 21, 2017 and Edna (Handy) Leonard who survives.

Cynthia was a graduate of Liberty Center High School, where she excelled at volleyball and softball.

Cynthia also was an avid reader and enjoyed taking in a good movie.

Along with her mother, Edna; she is survived by her sister, Alyssa Wyman; nephews, Jacob (Kelsi) Belcher and Robbie Lamb; great niece, Emilia Belcher; along with many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Edna Leonard.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta.

