BBC GIRLS BASKETBALL: Stryker Erases Double-Digit Halftime Deficit To Beat Hilltop 40-37

PANTHER RALLY … Alexia Wickerham looks to score inside for Stryker. Stryker rallied from a 26-13 halftime deficit to pull out a 40-37 win. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

WEST UNITY – It was a tale of two halves for Stryker as they found their shooting touch from three-point range in the second half to rally from down 26-13 at halftime to earn a 40-37 win.

After a back-and-forth opening quarter that saw Hilltop take an 11-10 lead, Libbie Baker had two straight offensive rebound buckets to open the second and push the lead to 15-11.