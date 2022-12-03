Saturday, December 3
High School Sports Roundup For December 2, 2022

BRYAN GOLDEN BEAR … Isaac Stoy rolled games of 161 and 223 to help Bryan to a season opening win over Evergreen. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

BOYS BOWLING

Wauseon 2,251 Swanton 1,459

NAPOLEON – Ryan Marks paced Wauseon with a games of 195 and 213 in a victory over Swanton to get league play underway.

Scott Lafferty-Reside topped the Bulldogs with a 315 series.

