Saturday, December 3
Trending
Sports

High School Sports Scoreboard For December 3, 2022

No Comments1 Min Read

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Swanton 41 Toledo Bowsher 22

Evergreen 38 Otsego 22

Woodmore 59 Delta 24

Liberty Center 55 North Central 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ottawa Hills 51 Edon 22

Eastside (IN) 48 Bryan 44

Kalida 58 Archbold 44

Wauseon 54 Fairview 23

Delta 47 Montpelier 45

Pettisville 59 Paulding 56 (OT)

WRESTLING

Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational

1. Hicksville 137; 2. Parkway 136; 3. Wauseon 121; 4. Bryan 119.5; 5. Montpelier 115; 6. Edgerton 107; 7. Antwerp 78; 8. Napoleon 67; 9. Wayne Trace 55

Northwood-Derr Memorial Tournament

1. Perrysburg 230; 2. Whitmer 220; 3. Evergreen 186; 4. Woodmore 174; 5. Bowling Green 169; 6. Swanton 153

Findlay Duals

3. Wauseon (4-1) d. Bellevue 68-6; d. Lakota West 57-15; d. Findlay 39-24; lost to Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71-0; d. Napoleon 30-25

Marysville Duals

6. Delta (2-3) lost to Springboro 55-18; lost to Teays Valley 40-36; d. Watkins Memorial 52-22; d. Delaware Hayes 49-27; lost to Great Crossing HS 40-33

Cory-Rawson Duals

1. Archbold (5-0) d. Ada 63-12; d. Arcadia 60-18; d. Cory-Rawson 66-12; d. Delphos Jefferson 66-12; d. Van Buren 54-21

 

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment

Leave A Reply