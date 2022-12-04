High School Sports Scoreboard For December 3, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Swanton 41 Toledo Bowsher 22
Evergreen 38 Otsego 22
Woodmore 59 Delta 24
Liberty Center 55 North Central 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ottawa Hills 51 Edon 22
Eastside (IN) 48 Bryan 44
Kalida 58 Archbold 44
Wauseon 54 Fairview 23
Delta 47 Montpelier 45
Pettisville 59 Paulding 56 (OT)
WRESTLING
Montpelier Ironhorse Invitational
1. Hicksville 137; 2. Parkway 136; 3. Wauseon 121; 4. Bryan 119.5; 5. Montpelier 115; 6. Edgerton 107; 7. Antwerp 78; 8. Napoleon 67; 9. Wayne Trace 55
Northwood-Derr Memorial Tournament
1. Perrysburg 230; 2. Whitmer 220; 3. Evergreen 186; 4. Woodmore 174; 5. Bowling Green 169; 6. Swanton 153
Findlay Duals
3. Wauseon (4-1) d. Bellevue 68-6; d. Lakota West 57-15; d. Findlay 39-24; lost to Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71-0; d. Napoleon 30-25
Marysville Duals
6. Delta (2-3) lost to Springboro 55-18; lost to Teays Valley 40-36; d. Watkins Memorial 52-22; d. Delaware Hayes 49-27; lost to Great Crossing HS 40-33
Cory-Rawson Duals
1. Archbold (5-0) d. Ada 63-12; d. Arcadia 60-18; d. Cory-Rawson 66-12; d. Delphos Jefferson 66-12; d. Van Buren 54-21