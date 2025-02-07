Northwest Ohio Teacher Arrested On Sexual Battery Charge Involving Student

FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont City Schools teacher has been arrested on charges of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor student.

Alan “A.J.” Mehlow, 31, was taken into custody by Fremont police on Tuesday night and charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

He is currently held at the Sandusky County Jail on a $50,000 bond, with additional charges anticipated following a full grand jury review.

The allegations first surfaced in mid-January, leading to Mehlow being placed on administrative leave by Fremont City Schools for violating the district’s code of conduct.

Superintendent Denice Hirt confirmed that Mehlow, who teaches at Fremont Ross High School, has been instructed to stay away from school property and have no contact with the student or anyone associated with the student.

Fremont police chief Derek Wensinger stated that further charges, including additional counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, are expected as the investigation progresses.

At this time, no further details have been released regarding the alleged relationship or the identity of the student involved.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information following the grand jury’s review.