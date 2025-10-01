BBC VOLLEYBALL: Stryker Hands Pettisville Their First Loss In League Play

BBC VOLLEYBALL … Stryker’s Anna Donovan tips the ball over the net as the Panthers upended Pettisville in four sets.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SETTING … Pettisville’s Grace Hastings (above) handed out 45 assists in a home loss to Stryker.

Stryker 3, Pettisville 1

PETTISVILLE – Stryker handed Pettisville its first setback in Buckeye Border Conference action following a 25-21, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19 triu...