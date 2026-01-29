Be A Super Bowl Team Player: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

PRESS RELEASE – Who will you be rooting for during Super Bowl LX? We’ll be rooting for you! Whether you’re hosting a Super Bowl viewing party or attending one, everyone has an important job to do: Help keep drunk drivers off the road so we can all make it home safely on game night.

Fulton County Safe Communities and your local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

This year’s Super Bowl LX is on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Get ahead of the game and create your game plan now.

If you’re going out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the end of the night.

If you’re hosting a party, prepare plenty of food and non-alcoholic drink options for your guests, especially for the designated drivers. If you’re a designated driver, be the night’s MVP and keep that commitment front and center.

“The Super Bowl is a special night each year for our community to come together to celebrate, but we need responsible drivers on our roads,” said Roy Miller, Fulton County Sheriff.

“If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one.

“If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Every day, about 34 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 42 minutes. In 2023, 12,429 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths. These deaths were all preventable.

Concerned about traffic safety in Fulton County? We invite you to join us at our next FC Safe Communities meeting, contact Rachel Kinsman / Karen Pennington at 419.337.0915 for more details. Check us out on Facebook @FCsafecommunities.