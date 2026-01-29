Paula Ruch (1930 – 2026)

(Liberty Center Graduate; Wauseon Resident)

Paula J. Ruch, 95, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away Jan. 26, 2026. She was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Liberty Center, Ohio, to the late Carl and Doris (Graner) Ernst.

Paula married William Ruch in 1952, and he preceded her in death in 2009.

She was a 1948 graduate of Liberty Center High School and later worked on the assembly line at McCord’s in Wauseon, retiring in 1992. After retiring, she found joy in spoiling her grandchildren, spending time with family, and reading books.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Vickie (Richard) Kaullen, James (Alice) Ruch, and Thomas (Rena) Ruch; grandchildren: Adam (Alicia) Ruch, Matthew (Olivia) Kaullen, Megan (Sherman) Green, Brenda Ruch, and Stephen Ruch; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Donald Ernst and Bruce (Vickie) Ernst; and other extended family members.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service beginning promptly at 1 p.m. at Hanneman Funeral Home in Liberty Center. Burial will follow at Youngs Cemetery, Liberty Center.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paula’s honor to the Fulton County Senior Center.

Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Paula’s family and encourages those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com