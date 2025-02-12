Bess Cooley Named New Head Volleyball Coach At Montpelier

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

After approval at last night’s Montpelier Board of Education meeting, Bess Cooley has been named the new Locos head volleyball coach effective immediately replacing Brooke Funk.

Funk resigned her position at the conclusion of the 2024 season to focus more time on her family.

“Bess brings valuable head coaching experience to this position, serving as our head coach in 2008 and 2011-2015”, said Montpelier Athletic Director Joe Brigle in a press release.

“She is passionate about the sport of volleyball and will be a great mentor for our student-athletes at Montpelier High School. We are excited to have Coach Cooley leading our volleyball program for the 2025 season and beyond.”