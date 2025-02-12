Velma Gnagey (1932 – 2025)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Velma I. Gnagey, age 92 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven.

She was born February 14, 1932 in Pettisville, the daughter of Edward and Wilma (Wyse) Sauder.

Velma married Omar J. Gnagey on October 13, 1951, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2014.

She and Omar were founding members of Tedrow Mennonite Church and she actively participated in that church community for her entire adult life, often serving on the kitchen and hospitality committees.

Velma loved preparing large meals for her family and had a heart for serving others. She entertained her grandchildren for a week each summer, starting when the two youngest were still in diapers.

She and Omar had a great time taking them to the neighbors to swim and to the Toledo Zoo. The grandchildren looked forward to that week each summer. She loved flowers and always surrounded herself with plants.

Once Omar retired, they come to Tucson, Arizona each winter and Velma continued that tradition, spending cold winters in the warm sunshine of the desert.

She loved Mexican food, attending University of Arizona women’s basketball games, and eating meals with Jerry and Kathy, especially having Jerry fix her breaded shrimp, chili, and macaroni and cheese. She regularly attended Shalom Mennonite Church in Tucson, where she is remembered as always having a smile on her face.

Velma is survived by her daughter Kathy G. Short and her husband Jerry from Tucson, Arizona; son Les Gnagey and his wife Nedra of Goshen, Indiana; son Marv Gnagey and his wife Carol of Port St. Joe, Florida; and son Gail Gnagey and his wife Michelle of Lewisburg, Ohio. Her grandchildren include Maria Gnagey Woelk (Sam), Kevin Gnagey, Aaron Gnagey (Rebecca), Brian Gnagey (Ashley), Lydia Gnagey McKinsey (Nathan), Elise Gnagey Striebich (Nathan), and Olivia Gnagey Callicoat (Joel). She is survived by 13 great grandchildren including Kaylee, Josiah, Matthew, Eliana, Charlie, Kathryn, Gabe, Gemma, Emma, Samuel, Corrine, Bradyn, and Killian. Also surviving is her sibling Mary Sauder Eash Evers.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Doug Gnagey; granddaughter, Hannah Gnagey; and siblings, Verna Sauder Miller, Lowell Sauder, Orval Sauder, and Marland Sauder.

Friends may call at Short Funeral Home from 5-8 PM on Saturday, February 15. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 4 PM at Tedrow Mennonite Church with Pastor Doug King officiating. Private burial will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery, next to Omar and their son Doug.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Tedrow Mennonite Church.