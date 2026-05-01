B&G Lawn Care Owners Share Growth Story With Bryan Kiwanis

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GUEST SPEAKERS … The guest speakers at the weekly Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s meeting were Brandon and Bryce Gambler, the owners of B&G Lawn Care & Snow Removal. They shared with the group the story of how they came to be. When Brandon was 8 years old, he started mowing his grandmother’s yard and slowly expanded to other neighbors and it continued to grow from there. His father taught him the importance of not only mowing but to trim bushes and to edge the property for a finished look. Over the years their business has grown to the point where they now have three distinct mowing crews and cover an area of approximately 50 miles. In the winter they shift to snow removal servicing residential driveways, commercial properties and parking lots as well as offering de-icing services. Beyond all of that they have recently expanded into landscaping, tree servicing and excavation. Their story shows what time, hard work and dedication can build.