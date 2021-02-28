Bible Quiz Teams From Area Churches Participate In Quiz Meet

Bible Quiz teams from four churches took top scoring honors at the Sunday, February 14, quiz meet. Underdogs from Eastland Baptist averaged 138.3 in their three wins with members, front from left, Trinity Snider, sisters Lydia, Grace, and Faith Sheldon, and Rosemary McAfee.

The second and third place teams, Walking Trees, Central, and Shackles and Chains, Pettisvillle Missionary, had a close match with Central coming out on top 120-80.

Central scored a 20-point team bonus for four quizzers answering a push-in correctly plus quiz-outs for Kate Nofziger and Tessa Nafziger; Joshua Norr and Hyatt Stamm quizzed out for Shackles.

The Walking Trees members, averaging 122.5, are second row: Nofziger, Aaron Miller, Raegan Rutledge, Nafziger, and future quizzer/scorekeeper Molly Rutledge. Shackles and Chains members, averaging 112.5, are third row: Norr, Stamm, Dakota Armstrong, and Carson Bennett.

A King’s Cross team, The 50’s, took fourth place, averaging 111.6 in their three matches, with members, back row: Chris Foor, Nathan Rettig, Adaira May, Lydia Mosier, and Madie Tilley. The team scoring the most in a single match was North Clinton’s The Parables scoring 160 points in 18 questions.

Team members are Eli Armstrong, Natalia Alancastro, Andre Nofziger, Levi Short, Madi and Hannah Johnson. Bible Quiz returns to Pettisville Missionary Church on February 28 at 2 p.m., quizzing over Mark 11-13.