Bicycle Struck By Vehicle Near Bryan Injuring Montpelier Man

Bryan – A bicyclist was struck Saturday morning on County Road 13 about a half mile north of County Road H in Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio.

At around 8:03 AM Saturday morning a bicycle operated by Zachary A. Fisher, age 21 of Montpelier, Ohio was reported to have been southbound in the center of County Road 13 when he was struck by a southbound Dodge Journey driven by Mr. Joseph L. Klender, age 38 of Bryan, Ohio.

Mr. Klender was wearing his safety belt and was not injured in the crash. Mr. Fisher was injured in the crash and was transported from the scene to St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Mr. Fisher was not wearing a helmet at the time of the traffic crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Montpelier Police Department, Bryan Fire and Rescue and St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center Life Flight.

