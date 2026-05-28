Friends Of The Bryan Library Announces Board Meeting And Used Book Sale

The Friends of the Bryan Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, June 8, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. in the Bell Room, located on the second floor of the Local History Center Building. Meetings are open to the public.

The Annual Friends of the Bryan Library Used Book Sale will be held from June 15–22, 2026, during library hours. The book sale is located in the Bryan Main Library building, upstairs in the Carnegie Room. Books and other items for all ages will be available for a Free Will Donation.

For more information, contact Cris Bever, President, at 419-212-1814 or bryanfriends@mywcpl.org.

— Press Release

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