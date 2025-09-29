Black Swamp Art Center Hosts First Annual Autumn Art Exhibit

MERIT AWARD … Elizabeth Steingass of Archbold (above) received the Merit Award for her oil painting, “Ghost Pumpkins,” at the first annual Autumn Exhibit, which took place on Thursday, September 25, at the Black Swamp Art Center in Archbold.

MIXED MEDIA … Mark Eckhart of Archbold (above) shows his mixed media exhibit, “Autumn from Space,” at the first annual Autumn Exhibit at the Black Swamp Art Center in Archbold.

