Black Swamp Arts Center Names Best Of Show In Second Annual Fall Exhibit

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BEST OF SHOW … “Green Saturn Bowl” by Ann Vreeland, the Best of Show award recipient in the Black Swamp Arts Center’s 2nd Annual Fall Exhibit.

Archbold, Ohio – The Black Swamp Arts Center’s 2nd Annual Fall Exhibit is on view through Nov. 5 at the center, 210 N. Defiance St. Over 121 pieces were entered by 47 artists from the tri-state region and as far away as Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and 66 pieces were selected for exhibition. Works range across a variety of mediums, with a large portion of sculptures. Most works are available for purchase. The exhibit can be viewed online at showsubmit.com/gallery/bsac-second-annual-fall-art-exhibit.

Awards were presented to the following:

Best of Show: Ann Vreeland

Outstanding: Deb Buchanan, Toledo; Laura Barnhardt Corle, Findlay; and Sarah Vanni, Waterville

Merit: Saritdikhun Somasa, Johnson City, Tennessee; Edward Corle, Findlay; and Ruth Matthews, Wauseon

Honorable Mention: Nancy Honaker, Woodville; Brenda Hofbauer, Bryan; Judy Kahle, Wauseon; Kelly Matthews, Wauseon; and Randy Alan Bennett, Rudolph

Holiday Art Market

The Black Swamp Arts Center is now accepting applications for its popular Holiday Art Market and is calling for entries from artists. Last year’s market was a wonderful success, and the center is excited to showcase artists’ original work for the 2026 holiday season. Artists offer shoppers meaningful, one-of-a-kind gifts that touch the hearts of recipients and capture the true spirit of giving.

Market dates are Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 2, 2027. Artists can register at blackswamparts.com/exhibits.

Fall Art Classes

Fall art classes are underway, with a large number of different types of art instruction available, from stained glass, painting and ceramics to many options for children. The classes are taught by professional artists and art educators and are geared for all skill levels.

New this year, in conjunction with the Archbold Community Garden, are free luminary classes. Participants will then take part in the Archbold Parade of Lights on Nov. 27. Sign up for the free classes at blackswamparts.com.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LUMINARIES … Lighted luminaries to be created and carried through the Archbold Parade of Lights on Nov. 27.

The Parade of Lights is organized by the Archbold Chamber of Commerce and features lighted floats, performers, music and food. The Black Swamp Arts Center will also host its Holiday Art Market Opening-Meet the Artists Reception during the parade, with hot chocolate, crafts and refreshments. The center will be open until 9 p.m. that evening.

— Press Release

Submit yours here.