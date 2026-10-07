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Stryker Local Schools Name September Golden Claw Winners

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A “Claw” is a group of Panthers. Each month, teachers and staff vote on which class displays respectful, responsible and positive behavior to earn the title of the “Golden Claw.”

Winning the Golden Claw award for September from the kindergarten-through-third-grade hallway is Keegan Schoen’s third-grade class. Winning from the fourth-through-sixth-grade hallway is Tye Towns’ class.

Keegan Schoen’s third-grade class at Stryker with the Golden Claw award and Rocky the Panther
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GOLDEN CLAW … Keegan Schoen’s third-grade class. Pictured, from left, are Colson Beck, Jaxton Nofziger, Kaiden Mohr, Charlotte Stuckey, Lenora Bidlack, Rocky the Panther, Rivers Meyer, Hazel Arnos, Madilynn Hardee, Cameron DeGroff, Layla Huffman, Brantley Koketko, Keegan Schoen and Yessica Rojas Brena. Haddix Aufdencamp is missing from the picture.
Tye Towns’ class at Stryker with the Golden Claw award and Rocky the Panther
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GOLDEN CLAW … Tye Towns’ class. Pictured are Khloe Moseng, Layla Marini, Naomi Herren, Parker Bell, Elijah Hart, Martin Cherry, Blake Shipman, Landon Freshour, Jack Froelich, Sawyer Heath, Lily Alls, Rocky the Panther, Evelyn Erb and Bryer Wallace. Tye Towns and Jaxton Miller are missing from the picture.

— Photo Provided
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