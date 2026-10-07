Sauder Village Fills October With Harvest, Handcrafts And Halloween Events

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EERIE NIGHTS … A young guest in a skeleton costume poses in front of two horses painted as skeletons at Sauder Village.

Archbold, Ohio – Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living history destination, is welcoming the season with a full calendar of fall events through Oct. 31, with something new happening every weekend.

This fall, visitors can grab an apple dumpling or pumpkin cookie from the Doughbox Bakery, enjoy a homestyle meal at the Barn Restaurant, walk the two-mile Wetlands Trail and see the Historic Village dressed up in scarecrows and pumpkins. Fall-themed photo stations are set up around the grounds, too.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

FALL FAMILY FUN … Two children walk along a path at Sauder Village.

Fall Highlights

Apple Weeks – Oct. 7-10 and 14-17

Watch the Historic Village’s 150-year-old cider press in action and enjoy apple-themed activities and treats. Included with Historic Village admission.

Pumpkin Patio Party At The Barn – Oct. 10

Paint a pumpkin, try gourd bowling and ring toss, and mix up custom trail mix on the Barn Restaurant patio. Free and open to the public.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SPEAKEASY COSTUMES … Three guests in 1920s-style dresses and headbands pose at the Speakeasy.

Dueling Pianos – Oct. 10

Felix and Fingers cap off Sauder Village’s 50th anniversary concert series with an interactive show of live song requests. Tickets include appetizers from HubHaus Brewing, with a cash bar in the 1920s Speakeasy before the show. Proceeds benefit Sauder Village’s nonprofit educational mission. Ticketed event for guests 18 and older.

Trunk Or Treat – Saturdays, Oct. 10-31

Campers can decorate their sites and trick-or-treat with fellow families at the Sauder Village Campground. For campground guests.

40th Annual Woodcarvers Show – Oct. 23-24

Artists display one-of-a-kind carving, woodturning, woodburning and folk art at one of the region’s largest and oldest wood artist shows, with many pieces available for purchase. Included with Historic Village admission, or $15 for exhibit-only admission.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TRAIN RIDE … Passengers ride the train past autumn leaves at Sauder Village.

Eerie Nights – Oct. 23-24

Families can trick-or-treat along the 1920s Main Street and discover how Halloween was celebrated a century ago. Ticketed event.

Fall Food Preservation Week – Oct. 28-31

See how 19th-century families prepared for winter through canning and historic cooking demonstrations, with historic pig butchering demonstrations on Friday and Saturday. Included with Historic Village admission.

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

TRICK OR TREAT … Children in Halloween costumes line up to trick-or-treat at Sauder Village.

Visitors looking to make a weekend of it can stay at the award-winning Sauder Heritage Inn or the Sauder Village Campground.

The Historic Village is open through Oct. 31, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $28 for adults, $26 for seniors 60 and older, $22 for students ages 4-17 and free for children 3 and under. The Barn Restaurant, Doughbox Bakery and Sauder Heritage Inn are open year-round.

For event details and the full fall schedule, visit saudervillage.org/fall or call 1-800-590-9755.

— Press Release

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