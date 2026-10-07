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Sauder Village Fills October With Harvest, Handcrafts And Halloween Events

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Child in a skeleton costume stands in front of two horses painted as skeletons at Sauder Village
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EERIE NIGHTS … A young guest in a skeleton costume poses in front of two horses painted as skeletons at Sauder Village.

Archbold, Ohio – Sauder Village, Ohio’s largest living history destination, is welcoming the season with a full calendar of fall events through Oct. 31, with something new happening every weekend.

This fall, visitors can grab an apple dumpling or pumpkin cookie from the Doughbox Bakery, enjoy a homestyle meal at the Barn Restaurant, walk the two-mile Wetlands Trail and see the Historic Village dressed up in scarecrows and pumpkins. Fall-themed photo stations are set up around the grounds, too.

Two children walk along a path at Sauder Village
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FALL FAMILY FUN … Two children walk along a path at Sauder Village.

Fall Highlights

Apple Weeks – Oct. 7-10 and 14-17

Watch the Historic Village’s 150-year-old cider press in action and enjoy apple-themed activities and treats. Included with Historic Village admission.

Pumpkin Patio Party At The Barn – Oct. 10

Paint a pumpkin, try gourd bowling and ring toss, and mix up custom trail mix on the Barn Restaurant patio. Free and open to the public.

Three guests in 1920s-style dresses and headbands pose at the Speakeasy bar
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
SPEAKEASY COSTUMES … Three guests in 1920s-style dresses and headbands pose at the Speakeasy.

Dueling Pianos – Oct. 10

Felix and Fingers cap off Sauder Village’s 50th anniversary concert series with an interactive show of live song requests. Tickets include appetizers from HubHaus Brewing, with a cash bar in the 1920s Speakeasy before the show. Proceeds benefit Sauder Village’s nonprofit educational mission. Ticketed event for guests 18 and older.

Trunk Or Treat – Saturdays, Oct. 10-31

Campers can decorate their sites and trick-or-treat with fellow families at the Sauder Village Campground. For campground guests.

40th Annual Woodcarvers Show – Oct. 23-24

Artists display one-of-a-kind carving, woodturning, woodburning and folk art at one of the region’s largest and oldest wood artist shows, with many pieces available for purchase. Included with Historic Village admission, or $15 for exhibit-only admission.

Passengers ride the train past autumn leaves at Sauder Village
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TRAIN RIDE … Passengers ride the train past autumn leaves at Sauder Village.

Eerie Nights – Oct. 23-24

Families can trick-or-treat along the 1920s Main Street and discover how Halloween was celebrated a century ago. Ticketed event.

Fall Food Preservation Week – Oct. 28-31

Pettisville Grain Co.

See how 19th-century families prepared for winter through canning and historic cooking demonstrations, with historic pig butchering demonstrations on Friday and Saturday. Included with Historic Village admission.

Children in Halloween costumes line up to trick-or-treat at Sauder Village
PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TRICK OR TREAT … Children in Halloween costumes line up to trick-or-treat at Sauder Village.

Visitors looking to make a weekend of it can stay at the award-winning Sauder Heritage Inn or the Sauder Village Campground.

The Historic Village is open through Oct. 31, Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $28 for adults, $26 for seniors 60 and older, $22 for students ages 4-17 and free for children 3 and under. The Barn Restaurant, Doughbox Bakery and Sauder Heritage Inn are open year-round.

For event details and the full fall schedule, visit saudervillage.org/fall or call 1-800-590-9755.

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