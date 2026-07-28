Black Swamp Arts Center “Unleashed!” Exhibit To Open

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

AWARD WINNER … Best of Show award recipient, Paul Combs of Bryan, Ohio. “Reckless”.

Sixty pieces of art will be exhibited beginning July 30 at the Black Swamp Arts Center in Archbold. Over 30 artists will display art created in a vast array of mediums, some of which will be for sale.

This exhibit explores the relationships we hold with our pets and backyard wildlife. Leashed, well-behaved pets are welcome to visit the exhibit and get a treat.

This exhibit runs from July 30 through September 11. Black Swamp Arts Center hours are Wednesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A collaborative Adoption Event will be held in conjunction with the Fulton County Humane Society on August 12 from 1 to 6 p.m., and a Make a Ceramic Pet Bobblehead Class will be offered for ages 12 and up on August 26, 6 to 8 p.m.

This class will be taught by Arts Center director and ceramic artist Hope Wallace. The Black Swamp Arts Center is located at 210 N. Defiance Street in Archbold, Ohio.