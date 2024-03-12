Black Swamp Arts Council Announces Winners Of Annual High School Invitational Art Show

(PRESS RELEASE) Archbold, OH (March 11, 2024) – The Black Swamp Arts Council hosted their 17th annual High School Invitational Art Show, February 26-March 7 at the Northwest State Community College atrium.

The show featured 100 works of art from students representing 11 area high schools. Judges this year were Kevin Schroeder, professor of Fine Art at Ownes Community College; Christine Deemer, Art Curator and Archivist at Lourdes University; and Brenda Case, retired Pike-Delta-York Art Teacher.

Judge Brenda Case noted the outstanding overall quality of show stating, “The students from the area high schools presented an impressive collection of styles, techniques, and compositions. The advanced skill levels were evident, and the students’ dedication to creating a successful piece of art was seen throughout the show.

This is a tribute to all of the high school art teachers as well.” The prize winners were recognized at an awards night on Thursday, March 7.

BSAC High School Invitational Art Show Awards – 2024:

Best of Show – “Grandma’s Summer Canning”, prisma drawing by Malorie Zachrich – Tinora

Outstanding Painting– “Psychedelic Aura” by Nanci Waterston – Bryan

Outstanding Drawing – “Skull and Flowers” by Skye Bender – Evergreen

Outstanding Photography/Digital – “Colors of the Jungle” by Dane Leininger – Wauseon

Outstanding Mixed Media – “Self-Portrait in 2024” by Emily Wyse – Archbold

Outstanding Ceramics – “Complimentary Chaos” by MacKenzie Brennan – Archbold

Outstanding 3D – “A Walk Downtown” – by Jada Brinkman – Pettisville

Outstanding Printmaking – “Block Print Still Life” by Gillian Davies – Bryan

Honorable Mention –

1 – “Safe Space”, drawing by Isabella Oglesbee – Pike-Delta-York

2 – “Love Struck Silence”, printmaking by Ariana Beltran – Stryker

3 – “Guitar”, 3D guitar sculpture by Brooke Moreland – Hilltop

4 – “Impressions of Me”, oil painting by Keely Culler – Archbold

5 – “Morning Dew”, photography by Dane Leininger – Wauseon

6 – “Endless Blue”, watercolor painting by Kylie Waldron – Wauseon

7 – “Lianas”, pottery by Jailynn Beam – Bryan

8 – “Hope Hides in Little Things”, digital photography by Renata Merlan – Pettisville

9 – “October 15th, 2023”, ceramics by Eli Sponseller – Edgerton

10 – “And you think you can hide from me?”, prisma drawing by Barbara Cline – Tinora

The Black Swamp Arts Council is a non-profit arts organization serving rural NW Ohio for 25 years.