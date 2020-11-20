Blakeslee Village Council Awards Snow Plowing Contract

By: Jeremy Scott

The Blakeslee Village Council met on November 15th in regular session.During the meeting, Council passed a new bank depository agreement. With Edon State Bank being purchased by State Bank earlier this year a new agreement needed passed to insure the Village’s funds up to $250,000.

Mayor Linda Muehlfeld also announced that Pat Manahan will continue to be used to provide snow plowing service in the Village for this winter.The next meeting of the Blakeslee Village Council will be December 20th.

