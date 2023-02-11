Saturday, February 11
News

BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Elects Eric Jenkins As President

Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

GETTING STARTED … Blakeslee Mayor Cody Reynolds and Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn open the Blakeslee Village Council Meeting. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF)

By: Beth Clark

The Blakeslee Village Council meeting was held February 9th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order on time and roll call was taken.

Those in attendance were Cody Reynolds, Mayor of Blakeslee; Eric Jenkins; Courtny Osborn, Fiscal Officer; Rosemary Alexander; Shelley Cox; Nick Reed, and Robert Mohre. Randy Mohre, Blakeslee's Police and councilman, was across the street at Sam's.

Please login to view this news story.  Not currently a subscriber?  Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.

Share.

Related Posts