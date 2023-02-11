BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Elects Eric Jenkins As President

GETTING STARTED … Blakeslee Mayor Cody Reynolds and Fiscal Officer Courtny Osborn open the Blakeslee Village Council Meeting. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF)

By: Beth Clark

The Blakeslee Village Council meeting was held February 9th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order on time and roll call was taken.

Those in attendance were Cody Reynolds, Mayor of Blakeslee; Eric Jenkins; Courtny Osborn, Fiscal Officer; Rosemary Alexander; Shelley Cox; Nick Reed, and Robert Mohre. Randy Mohre, Blakeslee's Police and councilman, was across the street at Sam's.