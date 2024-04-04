BMU Announces CityofBryan.net Email Service To Be Discontinued

(PRESS RELEASE) Bryan, Ohio – Notice is hereby given that with the passage of Resolution 5, 2024 by the Board of Public Affairs, Bryan Municipal Utilities (BMU) customer email accounts ending in cityofbryan.net will no longer be available effective July 31, 2024.

These email accounts will remain active until the above-mentioned date, at which time BMU will no longer have the ability to provide this service. This change does not affect BMU internet service.

On April 2, 2024, the Bryan Board of Public Affairs approved the action to discontinue email service to allow email account holders ample time to migrate to a different email service provider.

After July 31, 2024 access to data in cityofbryan.net email accounts will no longer be available. For residential customers there are free email host providers that allow you to create a new address and account.

Several of the recommended providers include Gmail, Outlook.com, AOL, or Yahoo!Mail. Free email domain providers such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace are available for small businesses.

We truly apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our email customers and appreciate their dedication to Bryan Municipal Utilities