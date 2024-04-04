March Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

(PRESS RELEASE) – Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for March 2024, with March 2023 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 108 (158); domestic 15 (11), civil 23 (16), criminal 20 (7), miscellaneous 1 (4), judgment liens 47 (120), and appeals 2 (0) with a total of fees collected being $24,125.76 ($27,717.90).

The title department issued a total of 1,397 (1,740) titles; new cars 75 (97), used cars 751 (898), new trucks 53 (47), used trucks 301 (433), vans 18 (18), motorcycles 46 (52), manufactured homes 14 (10), trailers 18 (23), travel trailers 29 (41), motor homes 19 (21), buses 0 (0), off-road vehicles 40 (62), watercraft 11 (21), outboard motors 2 (3), other 20 (14), watercraft registrations 32 (0), and driver examination tests 104 (0) with a total of fees collected being $695,209.18 ($857,471.10).