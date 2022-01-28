Boil Advisory Issued For Village Of Fayette

Facebook

The Fayette Public Works crew responded to a water main break last night at 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main St. and Walnut Street with repairs being completed about 2:20 a.m.

As a result of that break a boil advisory is in effect until Sunday, January 30th, 2022 for the following residents:

All residents living on W. Main Street, West of Maple Street

All residents living on S. Maple Street

All residents living on College Street

All residents living on Walnut Street

The boil advisory is due to a loss of pressure in the water main. The Village of Fayette has no evidence at this time that the public water system is contaminated.

A short section of Walnut Street will be closed between W. Main Street and the alley (to the South) for 5 days. Walnut Street is scheduled to reopen to local traffic on Wednesday February 2, 2022.

Crews then responded to another water main break at the corner of West Main St. and College St at around 5:00 a.m. Residents in this area of town may experience a loss of water pressure inside their homes.

For updates, go to the Village of Fayette website.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF VILLAGE OF FAYETTE WEBSITE