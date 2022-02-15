Bonnie Babcock (1944-2022)

Facebook

Bonnie Lee Babcock, age 78, of Archbold, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Prior to her retirement in 2006, she had worked for Frozen Specialties in Archbold for 29 years. After retirement she worked the the Home Restaurant in Archbold.

Bonnie was born in Indianapolis, IN, on January 20, 1944, the daughter of Elmer and Myrtle (Swanson) Donley.

On December 4, 1958 she married Albert Babcock, and he survives. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, craft shows, and garage sales.

Surviving, besides her husband, Albert, are children, Pamela (Alex) Hart of Bryan, Albert (Sandy) Babcock, Jr. of Archbold, Peggy Holt of Osceola, IN, Aaron (Toni) Babcock of Archbold; six grandchildren, Crystal (Cheronce) Lawler, Rachelle (Tyler) Weirauch, Albert (Katie) Babcock, III, Nichole (Craig) Gors, Lathan Babcock, Mason Babcock; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Claudia Baxter, Tom Donley, Rose Eis, Debra Boyd, Toby Donley and Dorothy Spurgeon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two great-grandchildren, Dominique and Dereck Hart; and two brothers, Terry and Tony Donley.

Visitation for Bonnie will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Visitation will continue on Friday morning from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., at which time the funeral service will start, with Pastor Kent Norr, officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Archbold Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

