David Williamson (1948-2022)

David N. Williamson, age 73, of Bryan, Ohio, died on February 10, 2022, at his residence after a brief illness.

He was a senior master sergeant in the United States Air Force and was previously employed by Philips Magnavox in Ottawa, Ohio.

David was a life member of the VFW Post #3360 and the Defiance Amvets Post 1991 and a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association.

David was born on April 9, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of John and Catherine (Burns) Williamson, Sr. He married Kathleen Callan on May 26, 1972, and she preceded him in death.

Surviving are one son, David (Veronica) Williamson, Jr., of San Antonio, Texas; one daughter, Gina (Rick) Fenter, of Bryan; six grandsons, Adam Singer, Camerin Williamson, Joseph Fenter, Jacob Fenter, Aiden Fenter and Chase Fenter; one granddaughter, Hailey Williamson; two great-grandsons, Avrin Singer and Jensen Fenter; and four siblings, John (Nancy) Williamson II, of Angola, Indiana, Lynda Roberts, of Defiance, Penny (James) Finn, of Clyde, Ohio, and Jeff (Yoshi) Williamson, of Okinawa, Japan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathleen S. Williamson; and one grandson, Wyatt Williamson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Defiance, with Reverend David Cirata officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, with military rites conducted by Defiance VFW Post #3360 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the University Children’s Health Network Pediatric Heart Ward.