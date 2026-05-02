Boogie Woogie Kid Brings 5 Million Views Worth Of Piano Magic To Fayette Opera House

Fayette Opera House will host pianist and singer Matthew Ball, known to fans across the country as “The Boogie Woogie Kid,” for a family-friendly evening of music on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7 p.m.

With more than 5 million YouTube views and a growing following on Facebook, Ball has carved out a niche all his own by giving classic American songs a fresh, joyful boogie-woogie twist.

His performances span the great American songbook, taking audiences from Gershwin to The Beatles and every musical stop in between.

The setlist promises something for every generation. Concertgoers can expect favorites such as “In the Mood,” “Georgia,” “All My Lovin’,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “New York, New York,” “It Had to Be You,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Just a Closer Walk,” “In My Life,” “Moonglow,” “What a Wonderful World,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Amazing Grace,” “Bumble Bee Boogie,” and many more.

Ball’s blend of nostalgia and energy has earned him a reputation as one of the most engaging boogie-woogie performers working today, drawing in listeners who remember these songs from the radio, the movies, and decades of pop culture.

For a preview, music fans can find Matthew Ball on Facebook and online as “The Boogie Woogie Kid.”