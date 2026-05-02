Wauseon Senior Center Schedules Summer Programs & Patriotic Lunch

PATRIOTIC BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Join the Fulton County Senior Center for a Patriotic Birthday Celebration as we celebrate America turning 250! We will celebrate on Thursday, June 25 at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

The Kelly & Mark Miller Family will provide patriotic music at 11:00 a.m. followed by an all-American lunch at noon served from the senior center kitchen.

Menu is cheeseburgers, baked beans, macaroni salad, potato chips, and apple pie. June 16 is the last day to reserve your meal. Call 419-337-9299. By reservation only.

To-go meals will be available by advance reservation, as well. Sorry, no salads served. Suggested lunch donation $3 for Fulton County residents age 60 and over, $5 all others. Wear red, white, & blue.

IMPROVE YOUR BALANCE WITH FREE CLASSES

Are you age 60 or over? Interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength? Concerned about falling? Did you know falls are more common than strokes, and falls are preventable?

We are pleased to offer the same balance class at two different Fulton County senior center locations to teach you simple ways to increase your strength and balance.

Your balance doesn’t have to be bad to make it better! A Matter of Balance is a free eight-session course that will be offered at the Fayette Senior Center, inside Family Life Center, 306 E. Main Street on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dr. Tina Williams, an instructor from Area Office on Aging, will lead this interactive series on Wednesdays June 3, 10, 17, 24, and July 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Or, if you are closer to the Wauseon area, engage with Robert Sullivan, also an instructor from Area Office on Aging. A Matter of Balance will be offered at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, on Mondays and Wednesdays, August 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, and 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Call 419-337-9299 to sign up for one of these free classes and to reserve a noon lunch at either location. Suggested lunch donation is $3 for Fulton County residents age 60 and over, $5 all others.

FREE DIABETES EDUCATION CLASSES OFFERED

On Wednesdays starting June 3, 2026, instructor Robert Sullivan from Area Office on Aging will present DEEP (Diabetes Empowerment Education Program) at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

This engaging workshop series will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 10, 17, 24, July 1, and July 8.

Do you or someone you love have diabetes? DEEP is an evidence-based program that encourages small lifestyle changes while learning about your diabetes and the way it affects your health.

These free classes will cover self-management of diabetes, weight control, eating well with diabetes, the role of medications, and how they act on the body to lower blood glucose.

Learn how you can manage the disease and live an active, normal life or which steps to take so that you are less likely to get diabetes.

The Fulton County Senior Center is located on the north end of the Fulton County Health Center campus near DaVita Dialysis, 695 S. Shoop Avenue.

To sign up for these free classes, call 419-337-9299. Please make a reservation for your noon meal at the Wauseon site when you sign up for this class. Suggested lunch donation is $3 per Fulton County resident age 60 and over, $5 all others.