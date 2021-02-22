Boy Scouts Of America Participating In Scouting For Food Campaign

The Boy Scouts of America – Black Swamp Area Council is holding their annual Scouting for Food Campaign from Saturday, March 6th to Saturday, March 13th.

The Scouts ask for the donations by placing a door hanger on your front door. The next week, they come back to pick up the donations and deliver them to their local food pantries. This gives you time to consider what canned items you want to donate.

If you do not receive a door hanger, but wish to contribute, you are encouraged to drop off a bag of canned goods to your local food pantry.

On Saturday, March 6th, Scouts will deliver the door hangers asking the residents to consider donating canned goods. Unfortunately, they cannot collect any food items other than unexpired canned goods.

This year, the Scouts are also asking community members to place their donation in a plastic grocery bag. The bag will be reused by the local food pantries.

On Saturday, March 13th, starting around 9 am, the Scouts will come back to pick up the bags of donated canned items.

Thank you to the sponsors of our Scouting For Food Door Hangers: Monfort-Voorhees Family McDonald’s; Lewis Family McDonald’s; Rivello Family McDonald’s; Ball Family McDonalds’.

For more information about the local Black Swamp Area Council, please visit our website at www.BlackSwampBSA.org . For more information about Scouting, visit www.beascout.org or call the Boy Scout office at 419-422-4356.