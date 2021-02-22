Regional Economic Development Organizations & OhioMeansJobs Collaborate On Wage & Benefits Survey

February 15, 2021: The Economic Development Organizations and OhioMeansJobs Offices located in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams Counties have been hearing from businesses across the region asking questions about the local economic conditions and questions regarding the local labor market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected businesses and individuals in a variety of ways. One such subject that we have been asked over the past several months is, “How are wages being affected and what are businesses doing to recruit new employees?”

In an effort to provide businesses in the manufacturing, construction and transportation / distribution industries with up-to-date regional information, the five county economic development organizations and OhioMeansJobs Centers will be initiating a Wage & Benefits Survey on March 1, 2021.

Employers in the aforementioned industries located in the five counties will be asked over the month of March to complete and submit the survey.

The survey results will be analyzed and a report will be provided to all employers that completed the survey in April.

Only businesses that complete the survey will be permitted to view the report. Our goal will be to update the survey on either an annual or bi-annual basis.

If you have any questions or would like to participate by completing the survey, please contact your county Economic Development Organization at the following phone numbers: Defiance County Economic Development (419) 784-4471; Fulton County; Economic Development Corporation (419) 337-9270; Henry County Community; Improvement Corporation (419) 592-4637; Paulding County Economic Development Inc. (419) 399-8282; Williams County Economic Development Corporation (419) 636-8727.