BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII SECTIONAL FINAL: Edgerton Advances To Districts After Beating Stryker, 58-43

(PHOTO BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HEADED TO DISTRICTS (February 21, 2025) … Maddox Baker weaves his way through the Stryker defense last Friday in their sectional final win.

Edgerton 58, Stryker 43

EDGERTON – Maddox Baker made three triples and Cory Herman had four on their way to 16 and 14 points respectively as Edgerton claimed a sectional title with a 58-43 win over Stryker.

Stryker’s Daniel Donovan scored 19 to lead all scorers and Braylen Wickerham added 10. Edgerton (15-8) will face Montpelier (17-5) in the district semifinals on February 27 at Bryan High School.

STRYKER (43) – W. Donovan 8; Myers 3; Ramon 0; Damms 0; Capps; Chapple 0; Batterson 0; Wickerham 10; D. Donovan 19; Rivas 0; Rupp 3; Dickinson 0; Totals: 10-6-5 – 43

EDGERTON (58) – Krontz 10; Baker 16; Sinclair 0; Herman 14; Walkup 8; Meyer 0; M. Elden 1; Sanchez 9; Weaver 0; Schroeder 0; Totals: 12-8-10 – 58

SHS 10 10 9 14 – 43

EHS 16 8 13 21 – 58