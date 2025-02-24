Jerad Miler (1979 – 2025)

(1998 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Jerad M. Miler, 45, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 21, 2025, in his residence surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Jerad was born September 4, 1979, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Duke N. and Christi E. (Payton) Miler.

Following his graduation from Bryan High School in 1998, Jerad began working at Titan Tire as a tire servicer, working 27 years until his recent medical retirement.

Jerad married Danielle M. Inlow on November 18, 2000, in Defiance, and she survives. Those that knew Jerad best know of his love of Christmas lights, which were turned on annually immediately following Thanksgiving, and spread joy to the community throughout the holiday season.

He was a gifted electrician, enjoyed working on cars, and helping anyone that needed it whenever he had the opportunity. He loved spending time with his family, including his fur family – dog Remi; and grand-puppies, Sasuke and Nash.

Surviving is his wife, Danielle of Edgerton; two children, Ashton (Tatum) Miler of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Ella (Dylan Bass) Miler of Toledo, Ohio; mother, Christi (Jeff) McCarty of Hicksville, Ohio; brother, Jerime (Martha) Miler of West Unity, Ohio; step-brother, Tim (April) McCarty of Defiance; and his in-laws, John and Deb Bushong of Pioneer, Ohio. Jerad was preceded in death by his father, Duke Miler.

Visitation for Jerad M. Miler will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2025, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.