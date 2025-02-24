BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION VII SECTIONAL FINAL: Big Second Half Propels Edon Past Hilltop For Sectional Title, 65-45

(PHOTO BY BREANA RELIFORD / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HITTING THE BOARDS … Briggs Gallehue (#33) snags a rebound during the Bombers sectional final win over Hilltop.

Edon 65, Hilltop 45

EDON – Three Bombers were in double figures paced by 20 each from Kyler Sapp and Briggs Gallehue and Corbin Chrisman added 13 in a 65-45 win to take the Division VII sectional crown.

Cameron Shimp had five field goals for 10 points to lead Hilltop.

Up next for Edon (14-8) is the No. 1 seed Pettisville (18-4) in the Division VII district semifinals on February 27 at Bryan High School.

HILLTOP (45) – Grubbs 0; Verdin 0; Schlosser 7; Shimp 10; Kesler 2; Dempsey 8; Rossman 6; Bailey 8; Crossgrove 2; B. Guillen 2; Totals: 17-3-2 – 45

EDON (65) – Steinke 0; Chrisman 13; Tennant 0; Owens 0; Stantz 0; Radabaugh 7; Manel 0; Sapp 20; Hulbert 5; Gallehue 20; Totals: 24-2-11 -65

HHS 8 18 7 12 – 45

EHS 16 7 28 14 – 65