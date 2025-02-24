BOYS BASKETBALL DIVISION IV SECTIONAL FINAL: Napoleon Holds Off Wauseon In Sectional Final, 44-35

SECTIONAL FINAL … Nicholas Stinner puts up a turnaround jumper last Thursday in Wauseon’ sectional final against Napoleon.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AVOIDING CONTACT … Riley Riegsecker takes the ball strong to the hoop with a Napoleon player challenging.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (February 20, 2025) – Napoleon’s clutch shooting and high-energy fourth-quarter surge propelled the Wildcats past Wauseon, 44-35, in a hard-fought Division IV sectional final, advancing in postseason play.

The game tipped off with Trey Rubinstein setting the tone early, calmly sinking two free throws to get Napoleon on the board.

Wauseon quickly answered as Nicholas Stinner powered through the lane for a strong finish off a dime from Carter Gype, knotting the score at 2-2.

The Indians took the lead after Seth Richer drilled three consecutive free throws, pushing Wauseon ahead 5-2.

Wauseon extended the gap when Stinner muscled inside for a bucket, fed perfectly by Riley Riegsecker. Napoleon responded as Rubinstein snagged an offensive rebound and converted a tough and-one finish.

Briggs Abbott followed with a smooth pull-up jumper, trimming the deficit to 7-6. Riegsecker kept his composure at the charity stripe, sinking a pair of free throws to close the first quarter with Wauseon up 9-6.

Momentum swung in the second quarter when Riegsecker splashed a three-ball from the wing, extending the Indians’ lead to 12-6.

Jack Mowery stopped the bleeding for Napoleon with a free throw before Stinner converted another strong take to make it 14-7.

Napoleon clawed back as Rubinstein drew another foul and cashed in from the stripe. On the next possession, Rubinstein dished out a crisp assist to Mowery, who buried a deep three, cutting the lead to 14-11.

Wauseon answered as Gype knocked down a triple and AJ King slashed through the defense for an easy finish off a feed from Stinner, making it 19-11.

Mowery kept Napoleon within striking distance with his second three-pointer of the quarter, courtesy of another Rubinstein assist.

Richer countered with a silky mid-range jumper for Wauseon, but Rubinstein drove hard to the rim for a layup.

Richer tacked on another free throw to give Wauseon a 22-16 edge heading into halftime.

The Wildcats came out aggressive in the third quarter as Mowery finished at the rim off a sharp assist from Parker Woods. Stinner responded with a strong take, but Napoleon’s offense stayed hot.

Hayden Gerken finished through contact before Abbott spotted up and drained a triple, tying the game at 24-24.

Stinner answered with a putback layup, but Mowery stayed dialed in, nailing his third triple of the night to swing the lead back to Napoleon. Gerken followed with a deep three of his own, stretching the lead to 30-26.

Wauseon clawed back as King converted a free throw, and Stinner battled for an offensive board and finished through traffic to end the quarter with Napoleon holding a slim 30-29 lead.

Napoleon opened the fourth with back-to-back daggers from Woods, who hit a triple and followed it with a baseline jumper, extending the lead to 35-29.

King responded for Wauseon with a soft floater off a Richer assist, but Rubinstein answered with a strong finish inside, assisted by Landon Speiser, pushing the lead back to six.

Riegsecker tried to rally Wauseon, knocking down some free throws, but Rubinstein delivered a critical and-one finish, igniting the crowd and stretching the lead to 40-33.

Mowery and Gerken iced the game at the line, sinking clutch free throws in the final minutes as Napoleon pulled away for the 44-35 victory.

Mowery led the Wildcats (9-13) with 14 points, showcasing his shooting ability with three triples. Rubinstein added 13 points, while Gerken chipped in 7. For Wauseon (11-11), Stinner led with 14 points, and Riegsecker added seven.

NAPOLEON (44) – Rubinstein 13; Mowery 14; Gerken 7; Abbott 5; Woods 5; Speiser 0; Totals: 8-6-10 – 44

WAUSEON (35) – Ni. Stinner 14; Riegsecker 7; Richer 6; King 5; Gype 3; Totals: 10-2-9 – 35

NHS 6 10 14 14 – 44

WHS 9 13 7 6 – 35