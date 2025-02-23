GIRLS BASKETBALL D4 DISTRICT FINAL: Wauseon Takes Down Top Seeded Kenton 48-42 For District Title

GAME OPENING BUCKET … Wauseon’s scores on spin move for the game’s first points.

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TRANSITION DEFENSE … Johanna Tester hustles down the floor to block the shot attempt of Kenton’s Saddie Larrabee.

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MILLER CITY (February 22, 2025) – For the second time in the last four seasons the Wauseon Indians are headed to the regionals as they used a fast start and a dominating performance on the boards for a 48-42 win.

The Indians came out of the locker room like a ball of fire as Aunali Reyes scored down low, Mackenzie Stasa was 1/2 at the line before Sophia Rupp hit a three from the right wing to make it 6-0.

Wauseon would then begin pounding the boards with Stasa getting a three-point play off an offensive rebound and Johanna Tester had a stick back to make it 11-0 just four minutes into the game.

“We talked before the game about winning the first four minutes of the game”, said Wauseon head coach Shelly Borton when talking about the Indians fast start.

“Offensively, we got the looks we wanted early, and they did not fall but we crashed the offensive boards and capitalized that way.”

Following a Kenton (20-4) timeout, Saddie Larrabee got the Wildcats on the board, but Stasa canned a triple from the left corner to make it 14-2.

Kenton increased their defensive pressure at that point which spurred an 11-4 run to end the quarter.

Two free throws from Larrabee started it off for the Cats, Brylee Bostelman drilled a pair of triples, and Larrabee turned in a and ‘one to give her seven points in the quarter and trim the Wauseon lead to 18-13 after the first.

Both teams went ice cold from the field as the one and only field goal of the quarter came from Larrabee at the 3:55 mark and Wauseon’s only points of the frame came from the foul line as they clung to a 20-17 lead at the break.

The Indians were 0/9 shooting, but Kenton was unable to take advantage as they were just 1/5 with five turnovers.

A Macee Heckathorn bucket brought the Wildcats to within one at 20-19 to start the second half before Reyes scored inside to end the field goal drought for Wauseon and Aizlynn Coronado scored on a rebound for a 24-19 advantage.

After Kenton closed the gap to 24-22, Rupp found Marin Leatherman underneath for two and then Rupp knocked a three from the left wing to push the lead to 29-22.

With the score 31-24, Heckathorn connected on a triple, but Leatherman answered back with a triple of her own from the left side to keep the lead at seven going to the final stanza.

A 2/2 trip to the line by Tester made it 36-27 early in the fourth, the largest Wauseon lead of the game.

Kenton wouldn’t go away with Heckathorn going 3/4 at the stripe followed by buckets from Larrabee and Sidney Payne to bring the Wildcats back to within two at 36-34 after the 7-0 run.

Rupp would swing the momentum back to Wauseon with a trey from the wing, her third triple of the day, and Stasa added two free throws for a 41-34 lead.

With Kenton forced to foul, Wauseon sealed the win at the foul line. Over the final 1:50, the Indians were 7/10 at the line, led by Rupp who was 5/6, as they would go 11/14 in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Wauseon was 19/25 and owned a 38-17 advantage on the glass, including 21-5 on the offensive boards.

“Rebounding and free throws were the difference for us. It was a team effort on the rebounding and different people stepped up and hit some key shots or got key rebounds that kept the momentum for us”, commented Borton.

Rupp ended with a game-high 16 points, 13 in the second half and eight in the fourth quarter, and Stasa had 11.

Larrabee had 14 to lead Kenton while Heckathorn added 11 and Payne had 10.

“I am incredibly proud of everyone single one of them! They battled, played composed and never quit. Also, super grateful for my coaching staff and all they do to help get them prepared and ready to go each game.”

Wauseon (21-4) will take on Warrensville Heights (21-4), the No.3 seed in the North Ridgeville District, in a Division IV regional semifinal at Norwalk High School on February 26 at 8 p.m.

WAUSEON (48) – Stasa 11; Tester 6; Leatherman 5; Coronado 2; Hamilton 0; Rupp 16; Tule 1; Reyes 7; Totals: 7-5-19 – 48

KENTON (42) – Bostater 0; Larrabee 14; Bostelman 6; Payne 10; Heckathorn 11; Nolting 1; Ratliff 0; Totals: 10-4-10 – 42

WHS 18 2 14 14 – 48

KHS 13 4 10 15 – 42

GAME STATISTICS

WAUSEON: FG – 12/43 (28%); FT – 19/25 (76%); Rebounds – 38 (21 offensive); Turnovers – 16; KENTON: FG – 14/39 (36%); FT – 10/14 (71%); Rebounds – 17 (5 offensive); Turnovers – 16